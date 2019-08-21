English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    AMUSING! When Rishi Kapoor Got Mistaken As An Ex-waiter In A Restaurant In New York

    By
    |

    It's been almost a year now that Rishi Kapoor is in New York for his cancer treatment. Recently, the veteran actor revealed that he is finally in remission - meaning cancer-free and now, it's homecoming time for him.

    Recently while speaking with a leading daily, Rishi revealed an interesting incident where the staff members of a restaurant mistook him for some waiter as they were clueless about him being an actor.

    Rishi Kapoor Still Enjoys An Immense Fan-following

    Rishi Kapoor Still Enjoys An Immense Fan-following

    The '102 Not Out' actor told Mid-day,"Taxi drivers don't take money, they only want a selfie with me."

    The Actor Narrated An Amusing Incident When He Was Mistaken For An Ex-waiter

    The Actor Narrated An Amusing Incident When He Was Mistaken For An Ex-waiter

    "Once I was at a restaurant, which had several Bangladeshi waiters. Each of them came and greeted me. One of the American staff members thought I was an ex waiter there, which is why the staff was talking to me. They were so embarrassed, but I laughed all the way back home."

    He Also Got Candid About His Homecoming

    He Also Got Candid About His Homecoming

    The actor shared that he hopes to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on September 2. He was quoted as saying by the daily, "Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it."

    Meanwhile, Rishi Is Longing To Eat These Home-cooked Dishes Once He Is Back In Mumbai

    Meanwhile, Rishi Is Longing To Eat These Home-cooked Dishes Once He Is Back In Mumbai

    "I miss eating pomfret; it's not available here. I also miss the soft homemade chapatis. You get all sorts of naan and rotis, but those soft chapatis made of chakki ka atta are something else", he was quoted as saying in the same interview.

    Rishi Kapoor Bumps Into Rajkummar Rao 'Chalte Chalte'; Patralekhaa Makes Neetu Kapoor's Day!

    More RISHI KAPOOR News

    Read more about: rishi kapoor
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue