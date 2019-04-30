English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rishi Kapoor Is Almost Cancer Free, Confirms Randhir Kapoor

    By
    |

    Rishi Kapoor is on the road to recovery and is "almost cancer free", his elder brother, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said. Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, will be back home soon.

    "He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

    Rishi Kapoor Randhir Kapoor
    A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    This is the first time the Kapoor family has directly commented on Rishi Kapoor's nature of illness, though the actor's wife, Neetu Kapoor had hinted that he has been diagnosed with cancer in her New Year's post.

    "Happy 2019... No resolutions only wishes this year! Less pollution, traffic! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign! Good health," she had shared on Instagram along with a picture with her family. Earlier in the day, director Rahul Rawail said Rishi Kapoor is cancer free.

    Filmmaker Rahul Rawail shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor on Facebook and wrote, "RISHI KAPOOR (CHINTU) is CANCER FREE!".

    Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor in October. The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.

    After Casting Her Vote, Kangana Ranaut Took A Dig At Congress, Says We Were Servants Of Italian Govt

    (PTI News)

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue