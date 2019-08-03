Rishi Kapoor Misses Working More Than Ever; Says He Is Geared Up To Do Any Kind Of Work

It has been almost a year since Rishi Kapoor had to move to New York City to undergo treatment for cancer. While health takes priority over anything, the veteran actor has been terribly missing working in films. In a recent interview, he said that in the forty - five years that he has been working, he has never taken such a big break from work, and he's looking forward to coming back to India soon!

"I miss working more than ever now. I've never had such a big break in my life and I've been working for 45 years. By the time I get back, it will be 11 months and it has been very long. But in a way, I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work," Rishi told Hindustan Times in an interview recently.

In a lighthearted way, he joked around that he hopes the blood transfusions he has had haven't made him forget how to act. "Right now, I don't know if my work will be welcomed or if people are going to trash me. When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven't forgotten acting," he said.

Him being an avid social media user, Rishi could barely post updates regarding health during the first five months. He said, "For the first five months, I was barely tweeting because I was in the hospital going through treatment. Not that we couldn't have dealt with it there [in India] but I had a certain problem that could only be dealt with here. Only now I am much better and free of cancer. But I feel indebted to everyone who came to see me."

In the past few months, many Bollywood celebs have paid visits to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Right from their son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and most recently, Anupam Kher, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, these celebs have been getting together with Rishi and Neetu as we got to see from several of their posts on social media.

Rishi has said that he will be returning to Mumbai in time to celebrate his 67th birthday in August. Well, we just can't wait to see him back on screen

