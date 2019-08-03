English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rishi Kapoor Misses Working More Than Ever; Says He Is Geared Up To Do Any Kind Of Work

    By
    |

    It has been almost a year since Rishi Kapoor had to move to New York City to undergo treatment for cancer. While health takes priority over anything, the veteran actor has been terribly missing working in films. In a recent interview, he said that in the forty - five years that he has been working, he has never taken such a big break from work, and he's looking forward to coming back to India soon!

    Rishi Kapoor Says He Misses Working More Than Ever!

    "I miss working more than ever now. I've never had such a big break in my life and I've been working for 45 years. By the time I get back, it will be 11 months and it has been very long. But in a way, I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work," Rishi told Hindustan Times in an interview recently.

    In a lighthearted way, he joked around that he hopes the blood transfusions he has had haven't made him forget how to act. "Right now, I don't know if my work will be welcomed or if people are going to trash me. When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven't forgotten acting," he said.

    Him being an avid social media user, Rishi could barely post updates regarding health during the first five months. He said, "For the first five months, I was barely tweeting because I was in the hospital going through treatment. Not that we couldn't have dealt with it there [in India] but I had a certain problem that could only be dealt with here. Only now I am much better and free of cancer. But I feel indebted to everyone who came to see me."

    In the past few months, many Bollywood celebs have paid visits to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Right from their son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and most recently, Anupam Kher, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, these celebs have been getting together with Rishi and Neetu as we got to see from several of their posts on social media.

    Rishi has said that he will be returning to Mumbai in time to celebrate his 67th birthday in August. Well, we just can't wait to see him back on screen

    MOST READ: Nusrat Jahan & Nikhil Jain Enjoy A Honeymoon By The Sea! VIEW PIC!

    More RISHI KAPOOR News

    Read more about: rishi kapoor
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue