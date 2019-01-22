Rishi Kapoor- Neetu Kapoor's 39th Wedding Anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Pens A Heartfelt Note!

Riddhima Calls Rishi-Neetu The 'Perfect Couple'

Riddhima shared this collage of clicks and captioned it as, "You two are my life - Center of my universe - Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the whole world! I love you both endlessly ! You were you are and will always be the greatest example of the perfect couple ❤️ love you mom, love you papa."

Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's Love Story

Back when they first met, Neetu was 13 and Rishi 19. Their affair blossomed later when they were shooting for Kabhi Kabhie.

In an interview, Neetu recalled, "Bob (Rishi) used to take me out for wine-shine and dinners and I loved all that, and, of course, the idea of being with 'Rishi Kapoor'. On his part, I guess he liked being with a girl who was receptive and took all his nonsense."

Band, Baaja, Baraat

When Rishi went to Paris for the shooting of Barood, he suddenly started feeling lonely and abandoned. Within a matter of two to three days, he realised his love for Neetu and sent her a telegram that read 'Ye Sikhni badi yaad aati hai.'

Neetu could not hide her happiness anymore and took the telegram and showed it to Yash and Pam Chopra.

After dating for five years, the couple finally tied the knot on 22nd January, 1980.

Their Marriage Had Their Own Share Of Ups & Downs

In an afterword for Rishi Kapoor's autobiography, 'Khullam Khulla', Neetu wrote, "An actor's wife needs to have a large heart ... I'm sure Bob hasn't been squeaky clean, there must have been a couple of trespasses... Such things happen in most men's lives, and they did happen, but I chose not to give them any importance. They were just fleeting distractions that came and went."

Major Relationship Goals

On the other hand, Rishi said in an interview, "Neetu takes the major share of this pie. I never had to make sacrifices. She took me as I was and has been my best friend and support.

Despite ups and downs, we have always been totally in love and can't do without each other. She looks after me and the family with loving care."

These Two Are All Things Love

"I cannot, would not, live with any other... because I truly believe that I couldn't have asked for a better man, or indeed a better life, than I've had with him... his good qualities far outnumber his annoying habits," says Neetu.