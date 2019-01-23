English
    Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary With A Lunch Date! [PIC]

    Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor completed 39 years of marital bliss yesterday. The couple is currently in New York for Rishi's medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment. But that's deter Neetu from sharing sneak-peek of what Sr. Kapoor is upto in New York. 

    Yesterday, Rishi and Neetu celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary by going out on a lunch date with their close friends.

    Later, Neetu took to her Instagram page to share a picture and captioned it as, "Just a anniv lunch which becomes super fun with some interesting minds Param @savn rohini.. financial wizard Bimal Parekh."

    Earlier, their daughter Riddhima had posted a collage of her parents' pictures to wish them and had penned a heartfelt note which read, "You two are my life - Center of my universe - Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the whole world! I love you both endlessly ! You were you are and will always be the greatest example of the perfect couple ❤️ love you mom, love you papa."

    Recently, speculations flew thick that Chintuji is suffering from cancer after Neetu posted a cryptic post on Instagram on New York. 

    The actress had captioned the click as, "Happy 2019..no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health."

    Soon, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor cleared the air and was quoted as saying by a daily, "I don't know much about it but this much I can tell you that Rishi is doing well. Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing is well is evident from the photo that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and has stepped out to enjoy a good meal."

    He further added, "He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now."

    On the work front, Rishi last starred in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk and Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal.

    rishi kapoor neetu kapoor
    Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
