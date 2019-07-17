Rishi Kapoor Opens Up About His Battle With Cancer: 'It's Been A Difficult Time'

'It's Been A Difficult Time,' Confides Rishi

Rishi told the tabloid, "I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It's been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going."

The Actor Dismisses Reports Of Him Returning For His Birthday As 'Speculations'

"I will plan my return five-six weeks after my last treatment. It is called consolidation or pushback, whereby I will have to undergo chemotherapy to ensure that the ailment does not return. This is the second time I am going through the treatment. I am hoping that I can plan an end-August return but all this talk that I will be back in early September for my birthday, is again nothing but speculation."

Rishi Says His Family Stood By Him Like A Solid Rock

"All my siblings, my children and Neetu in particular, who has been like a solid rock, have been around me, supporting me through all this. Right now, my daughter and grand-daughter are with me. Ranbir keeps coming every five-six weeks. I am overjoyed by all the love and concern, the solidarity of my family."

These People Were His & Neetu's Anchor

He further said, "Here I have to make a special mention of my niece Natasha and my elder sister Ritu Nanda who is also here for the same reason. They were our anchors who kept Neetu and me going. When your anxiety is so high you need this kind of support and such motivational people around."

Rishi Reacts To Reports Of Him Being Miffed With Producers Of Jhootha Kahin Ka

"In the last 10 months, I have not spoken to anyone from the media, though they have always supported me. I agree with Kangana Ranaut that some people write anything and as a result, serious journalists get drawn into the controversy. When did I say I was upset? I have not been in the country for months. This is not done, it tarnishes the credibility of other journalists who write and report well. Though I do not entirely agree with what Kangana said, on this point anyone can get upset," the actor told the leading daily.