Rishi Kapoor's Reaction After Getting An Exclusive Glimpse Of Anil Kapoor's Takht Look: Outstanding!

Karan Johar's historical film, Takht is already the talk of the town for its stellar ensemble star cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Set in the Mughal era, the film has Ranveer essaying the role of Dara Shikoh, Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb, Anil Kapoor as Shahjahan, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jahanara Begum among others.

While everyone is excited to watch these actors play these historical characters on the big screen, Rishi Kapoor turned out to be the first lucky one who recently caught an exclusive glimpse of Anil Kapoor's look from the film.

Wishing Anil on his birthday today, the veteran actor wrote, "@AnilKapoor Many Happy returns of the day Patton,God Bless! Last night Karan showed me your look in "Takht"-outstanding. So majestic and Royal and you looked so handsome. Good luck!"

Well, Rishi's words have raised up our anticipation levels even more and we just can't wait to see what's in store for us.

Speaking about directing the film, Karan Johar earlier shared in an interview with DNA, "I was in a prep meeting with all the teams and suddenly they said, Karan, you are looking a bit stressed'. I told them I was feeling anxious. Each time I think of the scope of work that needs to be done, I feel intimidated. It is daunting and huge."

He further added, "It is challenging but also exhilarating. I've never made a period film and I want to do my interpretation of that world and syntax. I know period dramas have been attempted and achieved in Indian cinema. There is no point in me doing something that you have seen before. I need to give it my slant, my energy. I am hugely nervous but also excited."

