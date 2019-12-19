Rishi Kapoor Says He Cannot Watch His Son Ranbir's Films Because Of This Reason

Rishi Kapoor Can Never Watch His Or Ranbir's Movies

While speaking with Asian Age, Rishi said, "I can't watch my films, nor can I watch my son Ranbir's films. I can't judge a film. Neetu [wife] is very practical and she watches every film of both husband and son and gives us feedback."

The Actor Hasn't Seen Ranbir's Tamasha Or Rockstar

He further added, "I have not seen Tamasha, Anjaana Anjaani, or Rockstar. I have no perspective on my films and Ranbir's films. I can watch other people's films, just not my own."

Rishi Kapoor Drops A Major Hint

On being asked if he will reunite with wife Neetu Kapoor for a film, Rishi said, "Who wants to see us buddhas (oldies)? We have done 16 films together, 13 of which were as hero and heroine. People want us to work together, and something is in the pipeline. We are doing a film where we get separated on our 40th wedding anniversary, and that's the beginning of the film. It's a remake of an Indian film, and I am thinking of doing that. But I do not wish to give away the title of the film."

Rishi Doesn't Believe In Competing With Other Actors

The actor said, "I am my own competition; I have to challenge myself. Jo aadmi chota hota hai woh aise thinking karta hai (A small man would think like this). I always feel that in whatever I may be doing, I am the best and I am doing good work. I may be a zero in reality, but I think like that."