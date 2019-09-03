Rishi Kapoor Says Jeetendra & Rakesh Roshan Have Not Got Their Due Credit; Ekta Kapoor Is Touched!

Rishi Kapoor has spent nearly a year in New York City getting treated for cancer. Recently, he and his wife Neetu Kapoor, together gave an interview to Times Now, wherein Rishi talked about many things. Among them, he expressed his disappointment that two of his closest friends, and talented individuals from the industry, Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan have never got their due credit in spite of how much they have contributed. Read on.

Rishi said, "Jeetendra my dear friend, Rakesh Roshan my dear friend, they have never been acknowledged. Bechare 50 saal se upar woh log kaam kar rahe hain aur kiya hai. Aaj nahi kar rahe toh kya hua but kiya hai and jo unka samaya hai (Poor guys, they worked for 50 years. So what if they aren't doing it now. What ever they have done...), they have worked so much for this country. What about them?"

"And I am not bothered about myself. Jeetendra ne kitna...how much entertainment he has given this country," he added.

Touched by this, Jeetendra's daughter Ekta Kapoor tweeted, "Friends like these r gems ! Rishi uncle on why dad or Guddu uncle never get acknowledged for their contribution to Entertainment ! Duaaas n love for this powerhouse of an actor and amazing friend ! May he b healthy n happy always." (sic)

Rishi celebrated his 67th birthday today in New York. The actor has been waiting for a long time to return to India and resume work. Many celebrities from the fraternity such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh and others have visited Rishi and Neetu while they have been there.

Some time ago, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh was also diagnosed with cancer. After undergoing a successful surgery, Hrithik reported to fans that his father's health is in a much better condition.

MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Will DONATE LARGE Part Of Her Earnings To Cauvery Calling!