Rishi Kapoor Sceptical About Playing Father To The Hero/Heroine

After undergoing medical treatment for cancer in New York, Rishi Kapoor is finally back in action and is all set to take up new projects. However, the actor has one condition - he's not keen to play the role of a father to the hero/heroine.

"I really love my work and I am passionate about it. The length of a role is not important but I don't want to play an insignificant role, like the father of the hero or heroine in a film. I did those earlier. But there's a learning process," Rishi Kapoor said in a recent media interview.

"Now I want to do roles which contribute to the story. There will be a saleable hero in the film and after that if there's any character which is important to the film and story, only then I'd do it," added Mr Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor is currently gearing up for his forthcoming release, The Body, the Hindi remake of the Spanish film of the same name. The movie is slated to release on December 13 and also stars Emraan Hashmi.

In the same interview with the media agency, the 'Karz' actor also asserted that nowadays, for any artiste in any corner of the world, it is mandatory to take a break from work.

He said, "If you give me a holiday, I'll be happy for a month without a job. You need to detach from work, you need to be fresh. You need that break. You're not a machine which can work around the clock. Everywhere in the world actors don't work 365 days."

Rishi Kapoor, who debuted with Mera Naam Joker in 1970, will be completing 50 years in the Hindi film industry next year.