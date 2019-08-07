Rishi Kapoor Showers Praise On Sara Ali Khan For Carrying Her Own Luggage At The Airport!

Ever since Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood, fans have taken notice of her for her down to earth personality and real-ness, more than anything else. Before she debuted on the big screen, Sara made her debut on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. Glimpses of Sara's fun-loving, humble personality on the show told everyone that there is something very special about her.

As we have gotten to know Sara better the past few months, we have seen that she is unlike any other celebrity. Sara is often papped going for strolls by herself, totally confident in her skin. She is seen to be humble and caring when with fans. And most recently, Sara was snapped lugging her own baggage at the airport!

Celebrities are almost never seen carrying their own luggage at the airport. Sara was recently snapped doing so at the airport which made fans fall in love with the actress even more. Rishi Kapoor was also impressed by Sara, and he took to Twitter to praise her for setting an example of how celebs should behave at the airport.

Rishi tweeted, "Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!" (sic)

On the work front, Sara is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal. In the film, she will be starring opposite Kartik Aaryan, whom she is rumored to be dating. Sara's father Saif Ali Khan was the male lead in the 2009 Love Aaj Kal. The sequel doesn't have a title yet, and it is scheduled to hit theatres on Valentine's Day in 2020.

