Rishi Kapoor Will 'Soon' Be On A Flight Back To India With Wife Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor Drops A Major Hint

Bidding adieu to Rishi's sister Rima Jain who was flying out of New York, Neetu shared this picture and captioned it as, "One of the Quintet leaves. Will miss you, Rima Jain. Will soon be on the same flight back."

Rishi Had Recently Opened Up About His Health Condition

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, "My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue."

When The Internet Began Speculations Over Rishi's Grey Hair

The actor took to Twitter to clear all rumours and wrote, "This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Avan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film is untitled. Trust this clears the air."

A Quick Recap

Rishi and Neetu have temporarily shifted their base to New York for Rishi's treatment. Their son Ranbir Kapoor too stayed with them for sometime. Later, the 'Sanju' actor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's sister Riddhima and her hubby Bharat Sahni too joined in to celebrate New Year with them at NY.