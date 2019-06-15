'Cancer-Free' Rishi Kapoor To Return Back To India Before His Birthday; Says He Has Recovered Well!

Rishi Kapoor meets Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in New York | FilmiBeat

Last year, Rishi Kapoor left all his fans worried when he tweeted about flying down to USA for some medical treatment. While he and his family were quite tight-lipped about his health condition, the actor finally broke his silence when he opened up about his battle with cancer in an interview.

Meanwhile, many B-town celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and others paid him a visit in New York where he is currently stationed for his treatment.

Recently while speaking with Mumbai Miror, Rishi hinted that he might return back to India before his birthday which falls on September 4.

Rishi Kapoor Says He Is Feeling Good "Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back," Rishi was quoted as saying by the leading daily. The Actor Is Now 100% Cancer-free A source close to the actor revealed that he is regularly visiting the hospital and that he is 100% cancer-free now. Earlier, Rishi Had Opened Up About His Medical Treatment In An Interview "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum." The Family Support He had further added, "Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems."

