      Rishi Kapoor To Start Shooting For Hitesh Bhatia’s Upcoming Project Alongside Juhi Chawla

      Rishi Kapoor had taken a break from the movies owing to ill health. The actor on being diagnosed with cancer, spent 11 months in The U.S getting treatment. Rishi is now back in the groove and doesn’t seem to have slowed down one bit.

      After having successfully recovered from the illness, Chintuji's seems up and ready to make a grand comeback on the silver screen. Rishi recently completed some patchwork for his first outing post-hiatus, 'The Body’ in a quick span of three days. The veteran actor who is currently busy promoting his next movie 'The Body’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, will resume shooting for Hitesh Bhatia’s yet-untitled project from December 5 onwards in Mumbai.

      According to a report carried by Mumbai Mirror, the senior Kapoor will begin shooting for debutant director Hitesh Bhatia’s movie. The actor was busy shooting the film last year in Delhi but had to put things on hold post being diagnosed with cancer. However, Rishi Kapoor will now be resuming the shoot. Although, the makers have now decided to shoot the movie from scratch. Post wrapping up the Mumbai schedule, the team will be back in Delhi for a month-long schedule in January.

      Rishi Kapoor also took to social media and spoke about the movie whilst clearing out a few rumours. The actor wrote, “This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film is untitled. Trust this clears the air.”

      The film will see Rishi Kapoor reunite with Juhi Chawla after a period of 10 years. The duo was last seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s 'Luck By Chance’ in 2009. Rishi and Juhi have previously been a part of many hits during the 90’s such as 'Bol Radha Bol’, 'Saajan Ka Ghar’ and 'Daraar’.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 3:25 [IST]
