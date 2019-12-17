    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Riteish Deshmukh: I Never Thought I Will Get A Film After My First Film

      Riteish Deshmukh has tasted both success as well as failure in his career in Bollywood. Riteish, who is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, entered Hindi cinema in 2003 with 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. The movie was also the starting point of his romantic life. He found his soulmate, Genelia D'Souza.

      The actor was seen in successful films like 'Masti', 'Malamaal Weekly', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', 'Dhamaal' franchise, 'Housefull' films and 'Ek Villain'. He also had average grossers such as 'Naach', 'Cash', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Do Knot Disturb', 'Aladin', 'Rann', 'Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai', 'Bangistan', 'Mastizaade' and 'Banjo'.

      Riteish looked back at his career and revealed that he never thought he would get a film after his debut. "I never thought I will get a film after my first film, and things kept coming. I kept getting offers, some films didn't work and some worked well. Every actor has a journey of giving hits and flops," the actor told IANS.

      Riteish stated that he is a secure person, and that reflects in his work in cinema and his journey in the profession. "I am secure as a person. As a person if you are secure then that will reflect in your work, whether you are an actor or in some other profession. If you are insecure as a person, then whether you are an actor, engineer or a doctor, you will be insecure," said the 'Marjaavaan' actor.

      Riteish added that it is primary for an actor to stay relevant in the industry. He said, "It is important to be relevant even if it is in the same genre. Like is there something new which I can attempt, be it in comedy or is my villain avatar in 'Marjaavaan' different to the one in 'Ek Villain'. I have done dramas like 'Run' and horror films. I have been parts of various genres. Whenever you try a new genre, it is important for it to be successful for people to remember or relate to it."

      "As an artist, every day you learn something new and want to be better actor than you were yesterday. Those kinds of changes keep on happening. Choices have changed me as a person as well. I think experience of doing films and what is happening around me has made me a bit more mature in terms of my choices," said the actor, who has made a mark in Marathi cinema with action film 'Lai Bhaari'.

      Riteish will be seen soon in 'Baaghi 3'. Apart from cinema, fans admire the actor for his boundless love for wife Genelia and their kids. He keeps posting pictures of them on his Instagram handle.

