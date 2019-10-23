    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Riteish Deshmukh Performs Akshay Kumar’s Bala Challenge On A Busy Road: VIDEO

      Riteish Deshmukh's humourous spirit is legendary. The actor took Akshay Kumar's 'Bala Challenge' to another level, when he got out of his car in the middle of the road and danced to 'Shaitan Ka Saala' from their upcoming movie Housefull 4. Apparently, Akshay dared him to do this. Check out the video!

      Riteish Performs Bala Challenge In The Middle Of A Busy Road

      In a video shared by Riteish, he does the Bala Challenge, which involves performing the hook step of Shaitan Ka Saala, in the middle of a traffic jam. The video has been shot by Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. We can hear the girls encouraging Riteish to do the challenge, and voicing the song from the car.

      Riteish took to his Instagram to post the video, and he captioned it, "When @akshaykumar challenged me to do the Bala dance in the middle of the road. @kritisanon @hegdepooja & captured by @kriti.kharbanda." (sic)

      When @akshaykumar challenged me to do the Bala dance in the middle of the road. @kritisanon @hegdepooja & captured by @kriti.kharbanda

      The 'Bala Challenge' has got fans and Bollywood celebrities in a frenzy, and many are sharing videos of doing this fun dance challenge. Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and many others took up the challenge and shared their hilarious videos.

      Housefull 4 stars Akshay, Riteish, Pooja, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and many others. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Farhad replaced Sajid Khan as the director, after sexual harassment allegations were made against the latter. Housefull 4 is scheduled for release on October 26, 2019.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 19:57 [IST]
