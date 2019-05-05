RK Studios Get A New Owner; Randhir Kapoor Says 'My Father Said The Show Must Go'!

The Decision Was Taken Long Back

Randhir told TOI, "We sold the property about six-seven months ago. It was a decision that we had taken and it was only a matter of time before we would execute things."

It Was Becoming Difficult To Manage The Studios

The veteran actor further revealed, "It was becoming difficult to manage it, although we did everything for its upkeep. The fire in 2017 gutted down everything of importance there, and from that point onwards, it became harder."

It Was The Need Of The Hour

"My father believed in moving on with time; he always said that the show must go on, come what may. That is exactly what we did when it came to RK Studios. We all have an emotional attachment with what our father had built for us, but this was the need of the hour."

The Property Is In Good Hands

"The property was in good hands in the past and it continues to be in good hands even now. My best wishes are with the new owners. I hope they will respect the legacy of the land that they have bought from us."