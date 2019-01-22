Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan's Drastic Transformation Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped!

R Madhavan recently started shooting for his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect where he essays the role of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientist Nambi Narayanan.

While it was earlier reported that Ananth Mahadevan who was to helm the film, had to bow out of the ambitious trilingual owing to his other pressing commitments, what's caught everyone's attention is Madhavan's shocking transformation as ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on whom the film is based.

Following the incredible story of the mind behind ISRO's project of making India numero uno in the space satellite market, Rocketry has been a passion project for R Madhavan ,who not only worked on the script for three and a half years but also on his look for two and a half years.

Talking about his look, R Madhavan shared, "The process took painfully long..about 2 days of sitting on a chair for 14 hours at a stretch.Intially it looked easy but later I realized how tough it was on the body."

He further added, " The look is definitely half the battle won but the other half was really really tough because the age group I'm playing is around 70-75 . Mr Nambi is a very good looking man and he has got his own charm and charisma so it took me around 2 and a half years to actually imbibe him and learn how to walk like him.It wasn't easy and it's probably one of the toughest looks and characters I've had to pull off".

While everyone on the set couldn't stop raving about Madhavan's look as Mr Narayanan and with the uncanny resemblance , the biggest encouragement came from Nambi Narayanan himself.

Speaking about his reaction, Madhavan revealed, "Nambi sir couldn't stop laughing and getting amused by my look .There are so many pictures on the set that it looks almost eerie how similar we both look".

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be a trilingual in English, Hindi and Tamil and is shot extensively across India, Princeton, Scotland, France and Russia. The film is slated for a 2019 worldwide release.

