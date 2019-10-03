Roger Federer Has Bollywood Cravings? Tennis Star Wants Hindi Movie Suggestions, Fans Go Wild!

Tennis star Roger Federer is in the mood for a Bollywood classic. The legend took to his Twitter handle to ask for movie suggestions, preferably Bollywood, and fans went berserk! Numerous suggestions poured in for Federer's Hindi movie craving; from Sholay to Dangal. Some even expressed that watching his matches is equivalent to watching a good Hindi movie. And guess what? Roger even replied to many fans' suggestions!

Roger tweeted asking for movie recommendations from his fans, and tweeted once again, asking for Bollywood classic suggestions.

A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷‍♂️ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

Enthused that the Tennis great was looking to watch a Hindi movie, suggestions poured in from Bollywood cinephiles.

One user tweeted out these all-time Bollywood favourites - "Sholay-- a perfect watch Lagaan-- blend of cricket and history Jodha Akbar-- A beautiful love story with historical touch Dangal-- True story at its best," (sic). Roger thanked the fan for this.

Another user suggested that Roger watch the Hollywood/Bollywood classic, Slumdog Millionaire. Surprisingly, Roger hasn't watched the movie yet, as he admitted, "Can't believe that I haven't seen it yet! Is it time?" (sic).

Can’t believe that I haven’t seen it yet! Is it time? https://t.co/ZQ5Cz0FYmC — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

One Tennis super-fan wrote, "Roger. Watch Jane Bhi do Yaaron.But for me any Federer vs Djokovic and Federer vs Nadal is nothing less than a Bollywood Classic!" (sic)

Roger. Watch Jane Bhi do Yaaron.But for me any Federer vs Djokovic and Federer vs Nadal is nothing less than a Bollywood Classic! — Vivek Yadav IAS (@vivekyadav_ias) October 2, 2019

Check out some more tweets by eager fans recommending movies for Roger to watch -

🔥 saw it during Cincinnati https://t.co/4Dvgxc7ilY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

