Rohit Shetty & Farah Khan To Team Up For Bollywood's Biggest Action Comedy! [DETAILS INSIDE]
Rohit Shetty's last release 'Simmba' starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan refuses to slow down at the box office and has already crossed the 200 crore mark. The filmmaker will soon start rolling his next film, Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi'. And now, here's one more blockbuster announcement coming your way.
Rohit has signed filmmaker Farah Khan to direct an action comedy under his production house Rohit Shetty Picturez. Scroll down to read more about it.
It's Official!
Farah took to her Twitter handle and posted, ""When the Universe conspires to give u what you couldn't even imagine ..excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest #RohitShetty .. together with the Lov we hav 4 Films,we will create "the Mother of All Entertainers"!Lov u Rohit♥️. @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt."
The Film Will Be Mounted On A Huge Scale
While the details about the project are being kept under the wraps, the film will definitely be mounted on a large scale and will be a visual spectacular as it is touted to be one of Bollywood's biggest action comedies.
We Can't Wait For Farah To Call The Shots
It would be interesting to know what Farah Khan who has churned out money-spinners like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year in the past, has to offer this time.
It's A Busy Year For Rohit Shetty
The filmmaker had earlier revealed in an interview, "We're working on another instalment of Golmaal and planning something else too. I'm juggling with three-four things. I will direct one while the rest will be our production."
He further added, "Three of my chief ADs will be launched as directors next year with their films. We're also doing a series with Amazon, though that's still in the pipeline, but it's going to be on a big scale."
