Rohit Shetty, Meghna Gulzar & Others To Attend International Film Festival Of India 2019

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, is among one of the most awaited film festivals in India and across the world. This year at The Golden Jubilee Celebration of IFFI, several interesting Masterclasses and in conversations have been planned with acclaimed film-makers, actors, and technicians.

These sessions will help the delegates like young and aspiring film-makers, media students and audience of different regions to understand the nuances and technical aspects of film-making.

According to the sources, "Directors Priyadarshan and Madhur Bhandarkar will talk about the process of filmmaking, while Farah Khan, Sabu Cyril and Biswadeep Chatterjee will talk about choreography, production design and sound design respectively."

"Various *In conversation* sessions will include filmmakers Rohit Shetty, Meghna Gulzar, Actors Kajal Agarwal, Tammanna Bhatia and eminent technicians like writers, editors, casting directors and people behind technologies such as VFX and virtual reality for films.", a source added.

There will also be Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee who will talk about their long and successful associations.

Mr. Derek Malcolm, one of the most renowned critic in the world and Mr. Marco Muller, Artistic Director of Pingyao Film Festival will speak about the evolution of Indian cinema in the last 50 years. They would be part of an interactive session with filmmakers Shaji Karun and Subhash Ghai.