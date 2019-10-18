    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rohit Shetty, Meghna Gulzar & Others To Attend International Film Festival Of India 2019

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, is among one of the most awaited film festivals in India and across the world. This year at The Golden Jubilee Celebration of IFFI, several interesting Masterclasses and 'in conversations' have been planned with acclaimed filmmakers, actors, and technicians.

      Rohit Shetty, Meghna Gulzar & Others To Attend IFFI 2019

      These sessions will help the delegates like young and aspiring filmmakers, media students and audience of different regions to understand the nuances and technical aspects of filmmaking.

      According to the sources, "Directors Priyadarshan and Madhur Bhandarkar will talk about the process of filmmaking while Farah Khan, Sabu Cyril and Biswadeep Chatterjee will talk about choreography, production design and sound design respectively."

      "Various 'In conversation' sessions will include filmmakers Rohit Shetty, Meghna Gulzar, actors Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia and eminent technicians like writers, editors, casting directors and people behind technologies such as VFX and virtual reality for films," a source added.

      There will also be Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee who will talk about their long and successful associations.

      Derek Malcolm, one of the most renowned critics in the world and Marco Muller, Artistic Director of Pingyao Film Festival, will speak about the evolution of Indian cinema in the last 50 years. They would be part of an interactive session with filmmakers Shaji Karun and Subhash Ghai.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue