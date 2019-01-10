Rohit Shetty On Zero & Simmba's Box Office Clash: I'm Happy We Didn't Come With Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan's Zero and Rohit Shetty's Simmba were supposed to release together on 21st December but the producer of Simmba, Karan Johar decided to postpone the Ranveer Singh starrer so that both the films can do good business. In a recent interview to Times Now, Rohit Shetty said that it was a mature decision to shift the date of his movie. He said, ''I am happy we didn't come with Shahrukh and mutually we sat and (decided) otherwise too much of bloodbath would've been there.''

He added, ''Humaare beech kuch nahin hota but same questions ki, "Aap log same day pe aa rahe hain?" aur "kya dono ke beech kuch ho gaya hai?", "Karan Johar aisa hai", "Shahrukh Khan waisa hai aur Rohit Shetty waisa hai".''

''Ek hafta late aaye toh bhi chala woh bakwaas. Same day aate toh kitna bakwaas hota tha for no reason. So, it's better we didn't come together. (Nothing would have happened between us but there would've been these same questions about the clash that something is not right between Shahrukh and us. We came a week late still we were subjected to these questions. So, it's better we didn't come together.)

Rohit went on to say, ''I was on 21st, woh bechaare Karan ko sab bol rahe hain but 28th happened because of Karan. Karan took the initiative ki, "Let's not come together". The credit should go to him actually. But, it happens ek baar film release ho jaati hai na sab band ho jaata hai. Then the film will speak. So, you have to deal with all this till the time the film doesn't release."

(I was releasing Simmba on December 21 earlier, people are trolling Karan Johar but he was the one who pushed Simmba to December 28. He took the initiative that, "Let's not come together". The credit should go to him actually. But once the movie releases everything stops.)

On a related note, Simmba has collected a total of Rs 206.76 crore in thirteen days at the box office.

