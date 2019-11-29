Rohit Shetty Reveals What's Similar Between Shah Rukh Khan And Ajay Devgn!

Rohit Shetty has worked with both of the superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. While Rohit has directed Shah Rukh in only one film i.e., Dilwale, he has worked with Ajay Devgn in many films including Golmaal and Singham.

While speaking to a media agency at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Rohit Shetty says that Khan and Devgn's working pattern is the same. "Both are very hard working. I have never seen a day when Shah Rukh or Ranveer (Singh) or Ajay come on set and say that they are tired. You will see them sitting in one corner and rehearsing their lines. Where they are today is because of the sincerity towards their work, and because they never took for granted the notion that they are stars," said the Simmba director.

"I have done so many films with Ajay, but even today when he has a long scene or a dramatic scene or an emotional scene, you will see him rehearsing with my assistant director. The same goes with Shah Rukh," added the director.

Rohit Shetty also spoke abou Ranveer Singh with whom he has worked in Simmba. Shetty revealed that Ranveer has always told him that he is his hero and he is born to do his film. While showering praises on Ranveer, Rohit said that he has so much energy and the director needs to channel it in the right way.

"Ranveer is a mad guy and very sincere about work. He even made a T-shirt that read: 'Rohit Shetty ka hero'. He is a superstar," concluded Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty's next directorial is Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.