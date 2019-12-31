    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rohit Shetty Says He Attends Award Shows Only If He Gets Paid Or Gets An Award!

      By
      |

      The most loved entertainment film director Rohit Shetty recently got candid about award shows. Speaking to Neha Dhupia, he admitted that he attends them only if he gets paid for hosting or if they give him an award, because it's all 'fake' anyway. The filmmaker even had a bone to pick with award shows for not giving due recognition to commercial films.

      Rohit Shetty Calls Award Shows Fake: They Are Just TV Shows

      Talking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, Rohit said about award shows, "If they pay me, I go. Genuinely. If they pay me ki aake host kar lo or if they give me an award, then I go. Otherwise no." He added, "Because it's all fake na. It's all a TV show."

      Rohit is not happy that commercial films are not recognized enough at award shows even though the makers work equally hard on it. "We also work hard yaar, aisa nahi hai. We work 18 hours a day for a film. Making commercial films are more difficult; shooting an action scene in 48°C is more difficult than making a normal film in a house. But you don't consider commercial films. I tell them, 'If you want to give me an award, then I am coming, or if you want to pay me to host a segment, then I will come,'" he said.

      Rohit Shetty's last film Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan was a big hit among audiences. He is all set with his next cop drama, Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film has cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer as Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao respectively. Sooryavanshi is scheduled for release on March 27, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, & Ajay Devgn In Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe: Glimpse Video Goes Viral!

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty Enters The House; Sidharth Shukla Cries Like A Baby

      Read more about: rohit shetty
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue