Rohit Shetty Says He Attends Award Shows Only If He Gets Paid Or Gets An Award!

The most loved entertainment film director Rohit Shetty recently got candid about award shows. Speaking to Neha Dhupia, he admitted that he attends them only if he gets paid for hosting or if they give him an award, because it's all 'fake' anyway. The filmmaker even had a bone to pick with award shows for not giving due recognition to commercial films.

Talking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, Rohit said about award shows, "If they pay me, I go. Genuinely. If they pay me ki aake host kar lo or if they give me an award, then I go. Otherwise no." He added, "Because it's all fake na. It's all a TV show."

Rohit is not happy that commercial films are not recognized enough at award shows even though the makers work equally hard on it. "We also work hard yaar, aisa nahi hai. We work 18 hours a day for a film. Making commercial films are more difficult; shooting an action scene in 48°C is more difficult than making a normal film in a house. But you don't consider commercial films. I tell them, 'If you want to give me an award, then I am coming, or if you want to pay me to host a segment, then I will come,'" he said.

Rohit Shetty's last film Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan was a big hit among audiences. He is all set with his next cop drama, Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film has cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer as Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao respectively. Sooryavanshi is scheduled for release on March 27, 2020.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, & Ajay Devgn In Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe: Glimpse Video Goes Viral!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty Enters The House; Sidharth Shukla Cries Like A Baby