Rohit Shetty: Will Definitely Do A Lady Cop Film To Complete Universe

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday said he has definite plans to make a female cop film to complete his "Singham" universe, which chronicles stories of police personnel.

Shetty's follow-up to his hit "Singham" was 2018's Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba", which was part of a multi-film universe that the director has in mind. The next film in this universe is Akshay Kumar-fronted "Sooryavanshi".

Asked if he plans to make a female cop film, Shetty told reporters, "Soon we will be making it. We have a story in mind. We will definitely do it. We need to take a year or so, but we plan to do that to complete the universe."

The director was speaking at a special session at the FICCI Frames 2019. Shetty, who has delivered consecutive blockbusters and is known for making larger-than-life massy films, said he got the idea to start a universe while watching Hollywood superhero projects like "Avengers".

"Whatever happens in Hollywood, happens here 10 years down the line. That's always been the theory. When I was watching the 'Avengers' series, I got an idea that 'why don't we create a universe?'

"Obviously, we don't have the kind of budget to make so many superhero films year after year. Then I thought to make a cop universe from 'Simmba' onwards," he said.

The filmmaker said as the concept of creating a universe was novel for the Indian audience, he was initially nervous about the plunge.

"I was a bit scared before the release because this was happening for the first time in our country. I knew that youngsters and kids will (understand), because they have 'Avengers', but our mature audience hasn't seen that. I had doubts merging two worlds but it worked big time," Shetty said.

