Romeo Akbar Walter Live Audience Movie Review: The John Abraham Starrer Gains Steam!

Shikha Singhi @s_h_i_k_h_a

''#RomeoAkbarWalter is that perfect thriller we all have been waiting to watch. The twists and turns make it a high paced spy drama. @TheJohnAbraham is EXCELLENT! Box office on (fire).''

Kuldeep Kumar @WhoKuldeepKumar

''#RomeoAkbarWalter is a well made spy thriller film Performance and Screenplay is Good.''

ANURAG @anuragashk

''@sikandarkher performance is #R.A.W. Is the best in 2019 till date. Blown away with his expressiveness. #RomeoAkbarWalter.''

Alia @Aaa89070456

''OMG!! Awesome @TheJohnAbraham can't wait for #RAW #RomeoAkbarwalter.''