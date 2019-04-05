Romeo Akbar Walter Live Audience Movie Review: The John Abraham Starrer Gains Steam!
John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) hit the theatres today on April 5, 2019 and several people all across the country have flocked to the cinema halls to watch the movie first day first show. The movie received mixed reviews by critics and now it's up to the audience to decide if the film is worth their money or not. Check out the live audience tweets below...
Shikha Singhi @s_h_i_k_h_a
''#RomeoAkbarWalter is that perfect thriller we all have been waiting to watch. The twists and turns make it a high paced spy drama. @TheJohnAbraham is EXCELLENT! Box office on (fire).''
Kuldeep Kumar @WhoKuldeepKumar
''#RomeoAkbarWalter is a well made spy thriller film Performance and Screenplay is Good.''
ANURAG @anuragashk
''@sikandarkher performance is #R.A.W. Is the best in 2019 till date. Blown away with his expressiveness. #RomeoAkbarWalter.''
Alia @Aaa89070456
''OMG!! Awesome @TheJohnAbraham can't wait for #RAW #RomeoAkbarwalter.''
