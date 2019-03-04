Romeo Akbar Walter Trailer: This John Abraham Film Promises To Be An Edge-Of-The-Seat Ride!

RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter Trailer Reaction: John Abraham | Mouni Roy | Jackie Shroff | FilmiBeat

John Abraham's streak with films high on patriotism continues as he is back with an espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter aka RAW. The actor plays the role of a RAW agent who is sent to Pakistan for a mission 'that could change the course of history for India'.

The trailer begins with Jackie Shroff declaring, "We are on the verge of a war with Pakistan'. In next few seconds, we are introduced to John Abraham who is recruited by Jackie for a special mission. We also get a glimpse of how John's character preps up to be a spy.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar In Commando 3; Check Out The First Teaser Here!

Check out the trailer here-

Inspired by true events, RAW revolves around a man who sets out to protect his nation against all evils and enemies at the cost of his identity.

Calling this the most challenging role of his career, John was earlier quoted as saying, "I will play everything from a 85-year-old man to a 26-year-old and this is the most challenging role of my life. I get a good nervous energy when I am prepping for a difficult film and RAW is in that space."

Romeo Akbar Walter also stars Mouni Roy as the female lead. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film is slated to release on April 5, 2019.

ALSO READ: Luka Chuppi Weekend Box Office Report: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Film Mints Rs 32.13 Crore