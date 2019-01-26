Romeo Akbar Walter Teaser: John Abraham's Patriotic Treat Looks Gripping From The Word Go!

The three unique looks of John in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) have piqued a lot of interest over the last few days. Coinciding with India's Republic Day, the first teaser for the film was launched on Friday, taking the excitement for the film many notches higher.

RAW based on true events bring to alive the story of a true patriot, a forgotten hero, a man of many faces and names who lived for one and only one purpose- to serve his country.

The teaser begins with a mother telling her son about the family going to watch the Republic Day parade and how he was the most patriotic of them all. We then are introduced to John donning various avatars as he spies for the nation. Check out the teaser here-

John Abraham says, "Collaborating with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and KYTA Productions on RAW has been very exciting. Having worked with them in the past, I know we have the right partners with experience and strong support for this edge of the seat thriller.

It is one of my most challenging roles so far- pushing my limits with different looks, accents and personas. Robbie has made an original Indian espionage thriller with an entertaining and engaging storyline. The reactions to the three 'looks' released so far has been great; I'm looking forward to the audience take on the teaser."

Ajit Andhare - COO, Viacom18 Studios, says, "RAW is a gripping espionage drama, with an inimitable perspective of the astute director Robbie Grewal, that will keep you at the edge of your seat. Collaborating with Ajay Kapoor as partner has been a pleasure and with John in lead you can be assured of a treat."

Ajay Kapoor - Producer and Managing Director, KYTA Productions, further added, "RAW has turned out to be exactly the thriller that we were all working hard for! It holds great promise for contemporary audiences, and we look forward to this journey. I am extremely happy to be associating with John and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures once again and to share their passion for good, entertaining cinema."

As we celebrate the freedom that our great country gives us, RAW reminds us of those who live and die to ensure that, that freedom is not comprised.

Written and directed by debutante Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Mouni Roy and Sikander Kher. It is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal and is slated to release on 12th April 2019.

