Rooh Afza: Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Rajkummar Rao's Horror Comedy; Details About Her Role Revealed!

The Reason Why Janhvi Bagged This Film

Confirming the news, producer Dinesh Vijan told Mumbai Mirror, "Rajkummar and Varun are actors who excel in comedy and own the space. For the leading lady, we were looking for someone who had not experimented with the genre before and Janhvi fit the bill perfectly."

Janhvi In A Never-seen Before Avatar

"The script is young and wonderfully crazy and though we haven't seen Janhvi in this avatar yet, that's how she is in real life. I'm pretty sure she will pull off the contrasting personalities with effortless ease," added Vijan.

Is She Playing A Double Role In The Film?

A source told the daily, "She plays Roohi and Afza who are the polar opposites of each other. While one is chirpy, the other is subdued, both equally sweet. Janhvi will bring back memories of her mother Sridevi's twin turns, Anju and Manju in the 89' slapstick comedy, ChaalBaaz."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

The film will go on floors in June in Uttar Pradesh. Roof Afza will hit the big screens on March 20, 2020.