Rooh Afza: Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Rajkummar Rao's Horror Comedy; Details About Her Role Revealed!
In one of her interviews with a leading magazine, Janhvi Kapoor had revealed that she was quite star-struck by Rajkummar Rao. The 'Dhadak' actress was quoted as saying, "I'm not sure if I should say this, but after watching Bareilly Ki Barfi, I really wanted Rajkummar Rao to notice me, so I commented on all his photos. He is the only person I have asked for a photo with."
Well folks in an interesting turn of events, Janhvi is all set to share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy 'Rooh Afza'.
The Reason Why Janhvi Bagged This Film
Confirming the news, producer Dinesh Vijan told Mumbai Mirror, "Rajkummar and Varun are actors who excel in comedy and own the space. For the leading lady, we were looking for someone who had not experimented with the genre before and Janhvi fit the bill perfectly."
Janhvi In A Never-seen Before Avatar
"The script is young and wonderfully crazy and though we haven't seen Janhvi in this avatar yet, that's how she is in real life. I'm pretty sure she will pull off the contrasting personalities with effortless ease," added Vijan.
Is She Playing A Double Role In The Film?
A source told the daily, "She plays Roohi and Afza who are the polar opposites of each other. While one is chirpy, the other is subdued, both equally sweet. Janhvi will bring back memories of her mother Sridevi's twin turns, Anju and Manju in the 89' slapstick comedy, ChaalBaaz."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
The film will go on floors in June in Uttar Pradesh. Roof Afza will hit the big screens on March 20, 2020.
Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roof Afza revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so that it can possess their brides. The film also stars Varun Sharma.
