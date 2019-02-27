Rooh Afza: After Stree, Rajkummar Rao's Next Horror Comedy Revolves Around This Folk Legend!
After the blockbuster success of 'Stree' last year, Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan are all set to team up for yet another horror comedy which will be co-produced by Mrighdeep Lamba. While the makers are yet to zero down the director and female lead, we hear that they have finalized the film's title.
Like Stree which revolved around the folk legend of a woman spirit who haunted and attacked the men in Chanderi, leaving behind only a trail of their clothes, Rajkummar's upcoming horror comedy too is based on another folk legend. Excited to know all details about it? We have it all for you folks here-
Rajkummar Rao's Horror Comedy Gets A Quirky Title
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film has been titled Rooh Afza. Speaking about it, producer Dinesh Vijan told the tabloid, "Even though the film is named after a refreshing summer drink, there is nothing sweet about Rooh-Afza."
Roof Afza Will Be Based In Uttar Pradesh
While Stree was based in Chanderi, this new film will be set in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around another urban legend. The film is scheduled to go on floors in May this year.
Roof Afza Revolves Around This Folk Legend
Reportedly, the horror comedy revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so that it can possess their brides.
Dinesh Vijan Spills The Beans
The producer told Mirror, "In Rooh-Afza, every time a wedding happens in the town, the women scramble to keep the groom awake through his first night. At the same time, the chudail is trying to put him to sleep with a lullaby. It is believed that if a groom dozes off, she proceeds to possess his bride in a bid to make his marital life hell."
Vijan further added, "The film is a laugh riot all the way while at the same time, talk of the legend and the spirit will have you looking around yourself, wondering if she is anywhere close by."
Varun Sharma Is Also A Part Of This Film
While Rajkummar Rao had Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee for company in Stree, Varun Sharma plays Rao's buddy in Roof Afza.
