English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rooh Afza: After Stree, Rajkummar Rao's Next Horror Comedy Revolves Around This Folk Legend!

    By
    |

    After the blockbuster success of 'Stree' last year, Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan are all set to team up for yet another horror comedy which will be co-produced by Mrighdeep Lamba. While the makers are yet to zero down the director and female lead, we hear that they have finalized the film's title.

    Like Stree which revolved around the folk legend of a woman spirit who haunted and attacked the men in Chanderi, leaving behind only a trail of their clothes, Rajkummar's upcoming horror comedy too is based on another folk legend. Excited to know all details about it? We have it all for you folks here-

    Rajkummar Rao's Horror Comedy Gets A Quirky Title

    According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film has been titled Rooh Afza. Speaking about it, producer Dinesh Vijan told the tabloid, "Even though the film is named after a refreshing summer drink, there is nothing sweet about Rooh-Afza."

    Roof Afza Will Be Based In Uttar Pradesh

    While Stree was based in Chanderi, this new film will be set in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around another urban legend. The film is scheduled to go on floors in May this year.

    Roof Afza Revolves Around This Folk Legend

    Reportedly, the horror comedy revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so that it can possess their brides.

    Dinesh Vijan Spills The Beans

    The producer told Mirror, "In Rooh-Afza, every time a wedding happens in the town, the women scramble to keep the groom awake through his first night. At the same time, the chudail is trying to put him to sleep with a lullaby. It is believed that if a groom dozes off, she proceeds to possess his bride in a bid to make his marital life hell."

    Vijan further added, "The film is a laugh riot all the way while at the same time, talk of the legend and the spirit will have you looking around yourself, wondering if she is anywhere close by."

    Varun Sharma Is Also A Part Of This Film

    While Rajkummar Rao had Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee for company in Stree, Varun Sharma plays Rao's buddy in Roof Afza.

    ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu's Sister Vijayeta Ties The Knot, Her Dreamy Wedding Pictures Are Not To Be Missed!

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue