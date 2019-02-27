Rooh Afza: After Stree, Rajkummar Rao's Next Horror Comedy Revolves Around This Folk Legend!

Rajkummar Rao's Horror Comedy Gets A Quirky Title

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film has been titled Rooh Afza. Speaking about it, producer Dinesh Vijan told the tabloid, "Even though the film is named after a refreshing summer drink, there is nothing sweet about Rooh-Afza."

Roof Afza Will Be Based In Uttar Pradesh

While Stree was based in Chanderi, this new film will be set in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around another urban legend. The film is scheduled to go on floors in May this year.

Roof Afza Revolves Around This Folk Legend

Reportedly, the horror comedy revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so that it can possess their brides.

Dinesh Vijan Spills The Beans

The producer told Mirror, "In Rooh-Afza, every time a wedding happens in the town, the women scramble to keep the groom awake through his first night. At the same time, the chudail is trying to put him to sleep with a lullaby. It is believed that if a groom dozes off, she proceeds to possess his bride in a bid to make his marital life hell."

Vijan further added, "The film is a laugh riot all the way while at the same time, talk of the legend and the spirit will have you looking around yourself, wondering if she is anywhere close by."

Varun Sharma Is Also A Part Of This Film

While Rajkummar Rao had Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee for company in Stree, Varun Sharma plays Rao's buddy in Roof Afza.