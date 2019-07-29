English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rs. 25,000 Fine Imposed On Five-Star Hotel Which Over Charged Rahul Bose For Two Bananas!

    By
    |

    When Bollywood actor Rahul Bose shared on his social media an incident when he was charged Rs. 442 for two bananas, at a plush hotel in Chandigarh, the internet literally went bananas! His post became viral, and soon, social media was flooded with memes and jokes with people sharing their own 'Rahul Bose Moments,' of paying for over-priced things. The PR nightmare faced by this 5-star hotel doesn't seem to be ending. In fact, adding to the nightmare, it was recently fined Rs. 25,000 for the whole incident! Read details!

    Hotel Fined Rs. 25,000 For Over Charging Actor Rahul Bose

    J.W. Marriott, Chandigarh has been imposed with a fine of Rs. 25,000 for over - charging actor Rahul Bose when he ordered for two bananas, and also for violating regulation by collecting tax on an exempted item. The fine was imposed after the hotel authorities failed to give a satisfactory explanation on a show-cause notice served over the issue.

    "In this matter, a showcase notice was issued to the hotel management. They were called today for the reply. But they could not give a satisfactory reply. So after hearing, they have been imposed with the fine," said R K Chaudhry, Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner, UT Chandigarh.

    Rahul Bose had taken to his Twitter to share this incident, after which it blew up into a viral story on the internet. Sharing a video, he tweeted, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings," tweeted an astounded Rahul Bose.

    Netizens, as usual, got creative with this ridiculous story, and flooded the internet with memes and stories of when they were ripped off for something, with the hashtag, #RahulBoseMoment. Check out some of the memes!

    MOST READ: Leaked! Dimple Kapadia's Look From Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan's Film Goes VIRAL!

    More RAHUL BOSE News

    Read more about: rahul bose
    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 21:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue