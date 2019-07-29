Rs. 25,000 Fine Imposed On Five-Star Hotel Which Over Charged Rahul Bose For Two Bananas!

When Bollywood actor Rahul Bose shared on his social media an incident when he was charged Rs. 442 for two bananas, at a plush hotel in Chandigarh, the internet literally went bananas! His post became viral, and soon, social media was flooded with memes and jokes with people sharing their own 'Rahul Bose Moments,' of paying for over-priced things. The PR nightmare faced by this 5-star hotel doesn't seem to be ending. In fact, adding to the nightmare, it was recently fined Rs. 25,000 for the whole incident! Read details!

J.W. Marriott, Chandigarh has been imposed with a fine of Rs. 25,000 for over - charging actor Rahul Bose when he ordered for two bananas, and also for violating regulation by collecting tax on an exempted item. The fine was imposed after the hotel authorities failed to give a satisfactory explanation on a show-cause notice served over the issue.

"In this matter, a showcase notice was issued to the hotel management. They were called today for the reply. But they could not give a satisfactory reply. So after hearing, they have been imposed with the fine," said R K Chaudhry, Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner, UT Chandigarh.

Rahul Bose had taken to his Twitter to share this incident, after which it blew up into a viral story on the internet. Sharing a video, he tweeted, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings," tweeted an astounded Rahul Bose.

Netizens, as usual, got creative with this ridiculous story, and flooded the internet with memes and stories of when they were ripped off for something, with the hashtag, #RahulBoseMoment. Check out some of the memes!

Western Railway can take you at many tourist spots around the western zone of India. Travel easy with WR at an affordable price (approx. fare for Sleeper class). #RahulBoseMoment #WRKiSawari pic.twitter.com/El6iap7vpN — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 26, 2019

