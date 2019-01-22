RSVP's 'Sonchiriya' To Release On 1st March 2019!

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya is all set to release on 1st March 2019. The makers of 'Sonchiriya' took to their official handle and posted an intriguing poster and tweeted,"Kar rahe hai yeh बाग़ी साजिश लूटने ki, thoda इंतज़ार कीजिये, yeh डकैती shuru hogi 1st March से. #Sonchiriya@itsSSR @bhumipednekar @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @ranaashutosh10 #AbhishekChaubey @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany."

The distributors of 'Sonchiriya' are feeling that 1st March 2019 is an ideal time for the film to hit the theaters. The story of Sonchiriya is set in the 1970s showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. Multiple gangs fight over the struggle to attain power. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles, Sonchiriya presents tale set in the era of dacoits.

Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India. Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', 'Sonchiriya' presents a rooted tale set in Chambal.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala who has not only presented blockbusters but also award-winning films is all set to present 'Sonchiriya'. The movie is slated to release on 1st March 2019.