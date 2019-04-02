An INAPPROPRIATE Video Of Urvashi Rautela & Boney Kapoor Goes Viral; Fans Call It Utterly DISGUSTING

Fans Are Disgusted

Clearly, the viral video of Boney Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela has not gone down well with the netizens and they are criticizing this act left and right!

Netizens Reaction Says It All..

anjali_swarnkar21: "See the bony kapoor's hand.. 😱." [sic]

it.preetithakur: "He did very bad yr ..shame on u." [sic]

mrninjahathori: "Did someone noticed Boney Kapoor tapping?" [sic]

johncameron007: "He slapped her back." [sic]

This is actually very cheap of #BoneyKapoor to pat on her back. I can see her changes of reaction 😐 https://t.co/b2wN3xRUhD — Jeffy👸🏻✨🇮🇳 (@AlizaJF12) April 1, 2019

Urvashi Looked Uncomfortable..

It's pretty visible hat Urvashi Rautela didn't see it coming and her 'changed' reaction after his 'tapping' got caught on camera!

Errr... what just happened here! Is it just me finding #BoneyKapoor really disgusting right now! @UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/2UEx31C5RX — Saloni Singh (@IamSaloniSingh) April 1, 2019

Boney Kapoor Gets Slammed

Many social media users took to the micro-blogging site and shared their reaction over the viral video and condemned the way of Boney Kapoor, greeting Urvashi Rautela!