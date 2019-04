An INAPPROPRIATE Video Of Urvashi Rautela & Boney Kapoor Goes Viral; Fans Call It Utterly DISGUSTING

An inappropriate video of Boney Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela is going viral on the social media for all the wrong reasons and whoever has watched the video, has been calling it 'disgusting'. In the viral video, Boney Kapoor can be seen with Urvashi at an event and while greeting her, he was seen tapping the actress at her backside and netizens are constantly commenting that they feel 'uncomfortable' while looking at the video.

Here's how netizens reacted..

Glimpse of how men in the bollywood industry works. That does not look like a friendly tap. #BoneyKapoor #UrvashiRautela #BollywoodCelebs #Bollywood #BollywoodNews #voompla #TimesUp . https://t.co/Da8nrAL4bZ — MaGESH (@Mugsontheloose) April 1, 2019 Fans Are Disgusted Clearly, the viral video of Boney Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela has not gone down well with the netizens and they are criticizing this act left and right! Netizens Reaction Says It All.. anjali_swarnkar21: "See the bony kapoor's hand.. 😱." [sic] it.preetithakur: "He did very bad yr ..shame on u." [sic] mrninjahathori: "Did someone noticed Boney Kapoor tapping?" [sic] johncameron007: "He slapped her back." [sic] This is actually very cheap of #BoneyKapoor to pat on her back. I can see her changes of reaction 😐 https://t.co/b2wN3xRUhD — Jeffy👸🏻✨🇮🇳 (@AlizaJF12) April 1, 2019 Urvashi Looked Uncomfortable.. It's pretty visible hat Urvashi Rautela didn't see it coming and her 'changed' reaction after his 'tapping' got caught on camera! Errr... what just happened here! Is it just me finding #BoneyKapoor really disgusting right now! @UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/2UEx31C5RX — Saloni Singh (@IamSaloniSingh) April 1, 2019 Boney Kapoor Gets Slammed Many social media users took to the micro-blogging site and shared their reaction over the viral video and condemned the way of Boney Kapoor, greeting Urvashi Rautela!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney Kapoor has acquired the rights of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho. The producer is palnning to make Badhaai Ho in several other languages down South, including Tamil and Telugu.

Talking about the same, Boney confirmed to a leading daily saying, "Yes, I have acquired the rights to all the South languages. It's a film that resonates with both the masses and classes so I was keen on remaking it. I am yet to decide whether the Tamil or the Telugu version go on the floors first as it's work in progress."