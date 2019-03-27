RX 100 Actress Payal Rajput Has This Shocking Reaction On Tara Sutaria Being Cast In Hindi Remake!

Is Payal Miffed With Tara Reprising Her Role?

While speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Payal took a major dig at Tara and said, "I'm really happy that Sajid Nadiadwala sir decided to remake RX 100 in Bollywood. It's good that they cast Tara for the role but I think nobody can do this role better than me."

Will Tara Be Able To Do Justice To The Original Role

Sharing her skepticism, Payal further told the daily, "I have not seen her acting yet. But if Sajid sir signed her for the role then he must have seen her talent before choosing for the film."

Payal's Character In The Original Film Had Different Shades

"Initially, I was little nervous as the character was quite bold. It was difficult for me to do such kind of role for my debut film in Telugu. But I always wanted to break the stereotype. I want to do every kind of movies. I did something different for which people appreciated me."

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala Believes Tara Is An Apt Choice

"We have found our leading lady and I must say that Tara is really a proficient actor. I feel they (Tara and Ahan) will make a romantic and an interesting pair. We shall begin shooting from June," he was previously quoted as saying in an official statement.