Saaho Actress Shraddha Kapoor Feels Casual Sexism Is On Its Way Out Of Bollywood

Off late, Bollywood has been going through a reformation when it comes to views on women and feminism. With gender becoming an increasingly discussed topic, we can see the industry becoming more aware about it. Actress Shraddha Kapoor has also noticed a change in the way women are being treated in the entertainment industry. She feels that casual sexism in the business is going away. Read what she said about this.

The Saaho actress told IANS, "I think whether it is in our entertainment business or in our society, the casual sexism is going away and it was bound to happen. It is wonderful to see how gender is not limiting a job profile, there is no such things as 'men's job' anymore. All those notions that were previously practised are challenged now."

"That is why, many parents are 'ok' with the decision of their children when they do not follow a so-called timeline to get married, to have a baby or even not having either of them," she added.

This may be attributed to the way in which women are being portrayed in Indian cinema these days.

Speaking about the change that she has noticed first-hand, Shraddha said, "When I started my career, I saw a few female photographers and never got papped by any female paparazzi. In last three years, I see there are four female photographers who are also doing paparazzi just like other men...I feel so proud of those girls."

She concluded, "We should get opportunity only based on our skill and not based on our gender. There are many such examples where women are making their marks in the field that is predominated by men. This is what gender equality for me."

Shraddha's movie Saaho, also starring south actor Prabhaas, released today in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has received mediocre reviews from critics. Shraddha will next be seen in Remo D'Souza's directorial, Street Dancer 3D, in which she will star opposite Varun Dhawan.

