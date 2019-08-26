Saaho 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' Song: This Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Track Has Love Written All Over It

Here's something to drive away your Monday blues! With the release date of Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' inching closer, the makers have now dropped a new song titled 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' from the film.

The song has been shot in various landscapes, out of which some have been created and they look like they were directly pulled out of a fantasy world with pink waters and doves all around. With subtle music and Prabhas-Shraddha's dreamy chemistry, the track is treat both, for the eyes and ears!

With vocals by Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra & Shankar Mahadevan and lyrics by Manoj Yadav, the romantic number hits you right in the feels.

Check out the video song here.

Speaking about his working experience with Shraddha, Prabhas earlier shared in an interview with DNA, "The first day Shraddha spoke Telugu, I was shocked. She must have practised but still she was so good. She was excited about shooting the Telugu portion because it was new for her. The same thing happened to me while shooting Baahubali in Tamil because that was a first for me and it brings new energy. While filming Saaho, I used to ask several times whether my flow and accent in Hindi is right because words can be corrected later in dubbing, but the flow has to be right. I had a Hindi tutor, Kamal sir from Mumbai on sets and even during the dubbing."

Directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' will be hitting the theatrical screens on August 30, 2019. The film is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of this year and boasts of an impressive star cast which includes Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi.

Shraddha Kapoor Is Very NERVOUS About Prabhas' 'Saaho'; Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety Issues!