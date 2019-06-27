English
    Saaho Director Showers Praises On Shraddha Kapoor: She's The Best Choice For The Film

    By
    |

    Shraddha Kapoor is back with another blockbuster titled 'Saaho' and as always, this time as well the actress has impressed everyone with her stunning looks and her breathtaking performance. Ever since the teaser of the slick thriller starring Prabhas dropped on the internet, there has been a great anticipation building and the audience can't wait for the makers to unveil the trailer.

    Meanwhile, the film's director Sujeeth is all praises for his leading lady.

    Sujeeth Is All Praises For Shraddha Kapoor

    Speaking about Shraddha Kapoor, Sujeeth expressed, "She plays the lead and she is the best choice for the film".

    This is not the first time that the actress is appreciated by her directors. Earlier as well, iconic film-makers and her co-actors have acknowledged her for her hard work and perseverance along with all the applause for the talent show possesses.

    Shraddha Refused To Use Body Doubles For Her Action Sequences

    Apart from this, the director of the slick thriller even appreciated how she refused to use body doubles and commends her for most of the stunt scenes which were performed by Shraddha herself.

    The Actress Plays A Cop In Saaho

    Shraddha has captured all eye-balls with her bold cop avatar and everyone is super thrilled to witness Shraddha in an action avatar. "I am super excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country it's an honour for me to represent them, the actress was earlier quoted as saying.

    Shraddha Kapoor Is A Busy Girl

    The actress is running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. The actress already has four films in her kitty.

    Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. She also plays the female lead in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.

    A Mishap On Saaho Sets? Prabhas's Presence Of Mind Calms A Terrified Shraddha Kapoor

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
