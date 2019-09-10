Saaho: Director Sujeeth Feels TARGETTED; Retorts 'What Did I Do? As If I've Committed A Crime'

Sujeeth Feels Targetted For No Reason

While speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sujeeth says, "What did I do? I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime."

Sujeeth Says ‘Fake’ Quotes Are Being Used Against Him

"I don't know why all these reports targeting me are being published. I last gave interviews one day after the release of Saaho. Even when I say ‘no comments', it is turned into an interview. And those quotes are now being used against me," said Sujeeth.

Why Sujeeth Is Avoiding Media

The Saaho director says that he is staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at him and the movie. He asks, "Love or hate the film. But why target me?"

Sujeeth Praises Prabhas

Sujeeth says rather than celebrating the success of Saaho, he is staying in bed because he's sick. But he's thankful to Prabhas and the producers for supporting him amidst all the negativity.

"Seeing all the criticism, I decided to keep quiet and still, all these negative things are being said about me," concluded Sujeeth.