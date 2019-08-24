Saaho First Movie Review Out: Did Prabhas Live Up To Expectations?

Good News For Prabhas Maniacs

Umair Sandhu tweets, "#Saaho First Half will BLOW your Mind ! #Prabhas Entry is Just PAISA VASOOL ! Gossebumps Actions Stunts & Chases !! Wooahh ! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏."

Umair Sandhu Spills Beans About Saaho

He further tweeted, "#Prabhas casting as the antagonist can be accurately called a masterstroke. He's the actual star of #Saaho, the real scene stealer. In fact, you can't imagine any other actor enacting the cool robber with such precision."

Prabhas Is All Hopeful For Saaho

Recently, while promoting Saaho and interacting with an entertainment portal, Prabhas has admitted that there is a lot of pressure on him owing to Baahubali grand success. But he's believes that it's the script, which is the master for any film.

How Did Prabhas Manage To Speak Hindi?

When asked about the same, he was quoted as saying, "While filming Saaho, I used to ask several times whether my flow and accent in Hindi is right because words can be corrected later in dubbing, but the flow has to be right. I had a Hindi tutor, Kamal sir from Mumbai on sets and even during the dubbing."