    Saaho (Hindi Version) FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online To Download In HD Print; Prabhas's Fear Becomes Real

    By Lekhaka
    |
    Prabhas's Saaho gets LEAKED by Tamilrockers within few hours of release | FilmiBeat

    There's no arguing that Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of the year! Thanks to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, a film which transformed Prabhas into a pan-India star. Today, Saaho has already hit the theatres amid all the craze and there's one sad news - Saaho has been leaked online on Tamilrockers within a few hours of release and unfortunately, in good print! This comes as a big blow to Prabhas and the makers, who have put years of efforts to make this film. We wonder if the online leak would affect the collections of Saaho or the film would stay unaffected? Time will only tell!

    Meanwhile, here's how fans are reacting while watching Saaho..

    Vijayism❤️ @RkoviperRasigan

    "#Saaho first half - interval twist is ok but seen in many movies😐..still seen nothing so far in budget yheu said..weak storing and boring screenplay😢..audience comments during movie is so funny😂😂.."

    Review Ram @MovieReviewRam

    "#Saaho (Tamil) - 2.25/ 5. Technically good, not great though. A couple of visionary action sequences are achieved to an extent. #Prabhas and #ShraddhaKapoor shines in this tedious flick. Sluggish flow, length issues & poorly presented scenes keep us disconnected throughout."

    Jyto @Jyto19

    "This movie was made just to fool audience , no story at all... Action scenes are good no complain about it but then cannot keep on watching shit action scenes without any story... This one has disaster written all over... It will fall from Monday onwards #Saahoreview #Saaho."

    Seevendra @seevendra

    "Rating : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

    First Half : Average pace, but character build up is perfect, story clarifies the objective in it

    Second Half: It picks the speed, full of world class actions, Shradhha looks awesome, prabhas acted pretty well. Climax is satisfying."

    Sharan Tej Reddy @sharantejreddy4

    "#Saaho - Brutally Boring

    Overall, #Saaho is stylishly made, but incredibly dull fare. The making reflects a pan-India approach, but sensibilities and content are neither here and nor there. Just an average movie fans may feel boom🔥."

    RANI @Rakkul2

    "#Saaho 1st Half : Its #Prabhas show all the way.. He dominates the proceedings so far..

    Mass interval twist.. Good action sequences so far.. I guess the spectacular ones r reserved for 2nd half.. @ShraddhaKapoor has a good role.. 2nd half is key! #Saaho #Saahoreview."

    Sαυrαν. @_iamsaurav97

    "Just watched #Saaho, mind boggling action sequences & Visuals are top notch. #Prabhas #ShraddhaKapoor #NNM all were so damn good. Anyhow its upto expectation.. It was visually a fantastic experience. A must must watch. #Saahoreview."

    pawankumar neerasa @pawankumarneera

    "Watched #Saaho . Commercial action entertainer with Twists and turns. Worth watching #Saahoreview."

    Keep watching this space for more updates on Saaho!

    (Social media posts are unedited)

