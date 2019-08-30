Saaho Movie Gets THRASHED By Critics; Fans Troll Prabhas, Act Frustrated & Put Him In A Tight Spot

Taran Adarsh Disses Saaho

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh is anything but impressed with Prabhas starrer Saaho. He tweeted, "#OneWordReview... #Saaho: UNBEARABLE. Rating: ⭐️½ A colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity... Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction. #SaahoReview."

Rohit Jaiswal Slams Saaho Too

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "My astrologer told me months ago that I can meet an accident by end of August this year, I took his advice too lightly, and now I am going to hospital for my further treatment.. #Saaho is a STYLISH LET DOWN PATHETIC FILM, its a 350cr budget CANCER.."

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

"#Saaho is 2019 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT. Plus- Prabhash Screen presence Minus- bad performances of too many characters ,Confusing Story, Extremely boring laughable screenplay,mediocre action ,terrible direction & so many bad songs. Watch at your own risk. Rating- ⭐️ #SaahoReview."

Prabhas Gets Trolled Left & Right

Trollers took a major dig at Prabhas for his latest outing at the theatres and trolled Saaho left and right.

Twitter Is Inundated With Memes

Hundreds of memes have been going viral on Twitter and most of them mock Saaho and call it a 'disaster' movie of the decade. Check out some of the reactions below..