English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Box Office Collection (Hindi) Day 5: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses A Major Drop

    By Lekhaka
    |

    There's no denying that Saaho has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer failed to match the level of fans and critics' expectation and found itself at the receiving end of trolls and memes. Many critics not only gave low ratings to the movie but also slammed it for its flaws.

    Now, speaking of Saaho (Hindi version) box office collection, trade analyst Sumeet Kadel says that the film witnessed a major drop on its fifth day i.e., Tuesday.

    Saaho Day 5 Box Office Collection

    Saaho Day 5 Box Office Collection

    The trade analyst writes, "#Saaho Tuesday- HUGE drop. It was expected but drop is more than expectation. As of now Tuesday Collection is heading towards ₹ 6 cr nett , need strong evening shows to go past 6 cr. Film has crashed in south India too."

    Saaho Enters 100 Crore Club

    Saaho Enters 100 Crore Club

    Speaking of Saahi (Hindi) total collection, the film has managed to enter Rs 100 crores and it would be interesting to see the upcoming box office collection of the movie this week.

    Despite The Poor Reviews, Prabhas’s Fans Are All Prasies For The Movie

    Despite The Poor Reviews, Prabhas’s Fans Are All Prasies For The Movie

    A twitterati wrote, "#Saaho was actly gud .. watched it today aftr hearing repeated of poor reviews.... bt d film was actly gud... few parts in 2nd haf was exaggerated.... bt its nt tat much bad content acc to these poor reviews... coz v alrdy saw an ultra poor film called #vivegam."

    While another one also praised the movie and tweeted, "#saaho masterpiece 👏New age cinema, prabhas what a variations,sujeeth pure international stuff,don't go with -ve reviews if you are not watching saaho then you are missing out something great ever made in Indian history of film making."

    Did You Watch The Movie Yet?

    Did You Watch The Movie Yet?

    While Saaho has totally bifurcated the audience, we would love to know how did you find Saaho?

    More SAAHO BOX OFFICE News

    Read more about: saaho box office prabhas
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 23:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue