Watch Saaho Hindi Teaser Here: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Set Screen On Fire

Finally, the Hindi teaser of Saaho featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles is out and fans are going gaga over the killer look of Prabhas. In the teaser, Prabhas can be seen in an action avatar, racing off his bike as several other cars behind explode. Saaho is written and directed by Sujeeth, and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and others in the key roles. Apart from Hindi, the film is also being released in Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the teaser here..

For the unversed, the film is made on the massive budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted after watching the teaser..

A user wrote, "It's Extraordinary And Best Teaser Of 2019." Whereas, another user wrote, "If Hollywood has 300 and fast and furious. We India has bahubali and Saaho. India will rock. Proud to be Indian."

Impressed with Prabhas's work in the teaser, another wrote, "It's like Hollywood movie trailer. Awesome work😍😍."