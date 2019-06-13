English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Watch Saaho Hindi Teaser Here: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Set Screen On Fire

    By
    |

    Finally, the Hindi teaser of Saaho featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles is out and fans are going gaga over the killer look of Prabhas. In the teaser, Prabhas can be seen in an action avatar, racing off his bike as several other cars behind explode. Saaho is written and directed by Sujeeth, and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and others in the key roles. Apart from Hindi, the film is also being released in Tamil and Telugu.

    Watch the teaser here..

    For the unversed, the film is made on the massive budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

    Akshay Kumar Doesn't Want To Be Compared With Ajay Devgn!

    Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted after watching the teaser..

    A user wrote, "It's Extraordinary And Best Teaser Of 2019." Whereas, another user wrote, "If Hollywood has 300 and fast and furious. We India has bahubali and Saaho. India will rock. Proud to be Indian."

    Impressed with Prabhas's work in the teaser, another wrote, "It's like Hollywood movie trailer. Awesome work😍😍."

    saaho-hindi-teaser-prabhas-shraddha-kapoor-sets-screen-on-fire

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue