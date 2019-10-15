Saaho (Hindi) To Premiere On Netflix; Here's When You Can Watch Prabhas's Film On Digital Platforms

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' will premiere on Netflix on November 1, 2019.

When Director Sujeeth Broke His Silence On His Film Being Panned By Critics

"I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime. I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?" the filmmaker told Deccan Chronicle.

He Further Added...

"I should be enjoying the film's success, but instead I am sick in bed. Fortunately for me, Prabhas sir and the producers are supporting me. That's the only good thing happening in my life right now. Seeing all the criticism, I decided to keep quiet and still, all these negative things are being said about me."

The Film's Leading Lady Shraddha Kapoor Too Lashed Out At Critics

"I feel like the ultimate people, the ones who give the result is the audience. At the end of the day, they are the ones who buy a ticket and go watch your film and they are the bosses. So if they love the film then who can question anything?" the actress was quoted as saying by Zoom.